Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said "conditions are supportive" of another rate increase next month, during a Senate hearing to consider his nomination to lead the central bank.

U.S. Stocks on Track for Fresh Records

Surging shares of financial companies helped put the major U.S. indexes on track to notch another series of record closes.

North Korea Fires Test Missile, First Since September

North Korea test-fired a missile toward the east in the early hours of Wednesday morning, South Korean authorities said, ending a more than two-month hiatus from Pyongyang and threatening to increase tensions with the U.S. and in the region.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Three Fed Regional Banks Supported Discount-Rate Rise: Minutes

Three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks favored raising a key interest rate this fall, according to minutes published Tuesday.

Bank of Canada: Signs Emerge of Easing Risks to Financial System

The central bank said policy measures meant to damp real estate speculation and excessive borrowing, coupled with an improving economy, are helping to contain vulnerabilities within the country's financial system.

Consumers More Confident Than They've Been in 17 Years

Consumers are more confident than they have been since the early 2000s, as unemployment hits record lows and the stock market continues to hit record highs.

Home Prices Jump as Supply Shortage Squeezes Buyers

Home price growth accelerated in September as a strong economy boosted demand for homes and supply failed to keep pace.

Trump Administration Urges Judge to Reject Obama-Era Official's Attempt to Run CFPB

The Trump administration urged a federal judge to reject an Obama-era official's attempt to assert command over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing in a court filing it had properly installed its own official to run the agency.

Strange Bedfellows: Democrats and Trump Blow Up 20-Year Consensus on Trade

In its fight to overturn Nafta, the White House is making common cause with Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a longtime free-trade skeptic.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)