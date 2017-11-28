Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

Continue Reading Below

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

Two GOP Senators Voice Optimism About Supporting Tax Bill

Bob Corker of Tennessee and Susan Collins of Maine said they felt more optimistic about supporting the GOP tax bill, increasing its chances of passing later this week. The measure cleared the Senate Budget Committee on a 12-11 vote.

Dow, S&P Post Biggest Gains Since September

Surging shares of financial companies helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notch their biggest gains since September.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell signaled Tuesday he would stick to the same monetary-policy course as Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen if he is confirmed as her successor, likely raising short-term interest rates in December.

North Korea Test-Fires Highest Missile Yet, First Since September

North Korea fired what was likely an intercontinental ballistic missile into waters off Japan early Wednesday local time, U.S., Japanese and South Korean authorities said, ending a more than two-month hiatus from Pyongyang and threatening to ramp up tensions with the U.S. and in the region.

Regulators Open to Making Treasury Market Data Public

U.S. regulators said they were considering releasing to the public some of the data on the $14 trillion U.S. Treasury market that they have been collecting since this summer, but no decision was imminent

U.S. to Probe Chinese Aluminum as It Presses Beijing on Trade

The Trump administration took new action Tuesday in its emerging strategy to ramp up trade pressure on Beijing, dusting off a little-used authority to combat imports of inexpensive Chinese aluminum.

Deputy Governor Alejandro Díaz de León to Lead Bank of Mexico

President Enrique Peña Nieto on Tuesday appointed Alejandro Díaz de León, a U.S.-educated technocrat with more than 25 years in public service, as the next Bank of Mexico chief.

Bank of Canada: Signs Emerge of Easing Risks to Financial System

The central bank said policy measures meant to damp real estate speculation and excessive borrowing, coupled with an improving economy, are helping to contain vulnerabilities within the country's financial system.

Consumers More Confident Than They've Been in 17 Years

Consumers are more confident than they have been since the early 2000s, as unemployment hit a 17-year low and the stock market continues to hit highs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)