Two GOP Senators Voice Optimism About Supporting Tax Bill

Bob Corker of Tennessee and Susan Collins of Maine said they felt more optimistic about supporting the GOP tax bill, increasing its chances of passing later this week. The measure cleared the Senate Budget Committee on a 12-11 vote.

Powell Suggests Fed Is Likely to Raise Rates in December

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said "conditions are supportive" of another rate increase next month, during a Senate hearing to consider his nomination to lead the central bank.

U.S. Stocks on Track for Fresh Records

Surging shares of financial companies helped put the major U.S. indexes on track to notch another series of record closes.

North Korea Fires Test Missile, First Since September

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile towards the east in the early hours of Wednesday morning, South Korean authorities said, ending a more than two-month hiatus from Pyongyang and threatening to increase tensions with the U.S. and in the region.

Regulators Open to Making Treasury Market Data Public

U.S. regulators said they were considering releasing to the public some of the data on the $14 trillion U.S. Treasury market that they have been collecting since this summer, but no decision was imminent

U.S. to Probe Chinese Aluminum as It Presses Beijing on Trade

The Trump administration took new action Tuesday in its emerging strategy to ramp up trade pressure on Beijing, dusting off a little-used authority to combat imports of inexpensive Chinese aluminum.

Three Fed Regional Banks Supported Discount-Rate Rise: Minutes

Three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks favored raising a key interest rate this fall, according to minutes published Tuesday.

Bank of Canada: Signs Emerge of Easing Risks to Financial System

The central bank said policy measures meant to damp real estate speculation and excessive borrowing, coupled with an improving economy, are helping to contain vulnerabilities within the country's financial system.

Consumers More Confident Than They've Been in 17 Years

Consumers are more confident than they have been since the early 2000s, as unemployment hit a 17-year low and the stock market continues to hit highs.

Home Prices Jump as Supply Shortage Squeezes Buyers

Home price growth accelerated in September as a strong economy boosted demand for homes and supply failed to keep pace.

November 28, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)