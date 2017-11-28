Anxiety Over OPEC Cuts Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell amid market jitters over whether-and for how long-OPEC and Russia will agree to extend their deal to curb crude production when they convene later this week.

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 600,000 barrels on average.

Oil Prices Chase $60 After a Year of Surging Demand

The price of oil in the U.S. has climbed to levels not seen since 2015, as unexpectedly strong global growth has helped soak up a supply glut that plagued the market for years.

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Signals His Environmental Strategy

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt indicated how he plans to protect the environment in a visit to Walt Disney World's food-waste program.

Tesla Truck Gets an Order from DHL as Shippers Give New Vehicle a Try

Deutsche Post's DHL said Tuesday it has preordered 10 of Tesla's Semi trucks, joining a growing list of large transportation companies looking to test the all-electric vehicles.

Batteries Are Taking Over the World

The battery industry is mustering for exponential growth as car makers electrify their fleets. But for investors the path to profitability is far from clear, and technological breakthroughs could upset the competitive order.

American Fuel Cell Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., a government contractor that supplies aircraft fuel tanks used by Boeing Co., Bell Helicopter and other defense and commercial businesses, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, saying efforts to cut costs and restructure its finances outside of Chapter 11 haven't worked.

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)