Emerson Withdraws Proposal to Buy Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric said it was rescinding its offer to buy Rockwell Automation because of the target company's board's "unwillingness to engage in discussions."

Buffalo Wild Wings Agrees to a $2.9 Billion Takeover by Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings has agreed to be purchased by Arby's Restaurant Group, taking the restaurant chain private for $2.44 billion in cash plus debt.

Unilever Sees Single Corporate Structure as Best for Shareholders

Unilever is leaning toward unifying its unusual dual governance structure after fending off an unsolicited $143-billion bid by Kraft Heinz earlier this year.

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Inside Valeant's Bid to Be a Normal Drug Company

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which has been Exhibit A of corporate turbulence since 2015, is trying to get back to being a normal drug company. But it faces a steep climb to good health.

WeWork to Buy Meetup, Targeting Off-Hours Gatherings

WeWork said it is buying Meetup, as the richly funded office-sharing company seeks to bring more visitors during non-working hours into its growing array of real estate.

Microsoft Adds SAP as Cloud Partner to Challenge Amazon

Microsoft signed up business-software vendor SAP as a cloud partner, its latest effort at using alliances to challenge Amazon's dominance in the market for web-based, on-demand computing resources.

China Development Bank Pushes Reliance Communications Closer to the Edge

The debt woes of one of India's leading wireless carriers Reliance Communications have deepened this week thanks to an unlikely new source of pressure -- a leading state-owned Chinese bank.

Activist Investor Denies Advocating Breakup of Clariant

Activist investor White Tale has accused Clariant of misrepresenting their discussions about the Swiss chemical company's future, escalating the war of words between the two sides.

Airbus Taps New Sales Chief, as Leahy Heads for Exit

Airbus is kicking off a new era in its battle against Boeing, naming Eric Schulz, a top executive at engine supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings, to become its next airliner sales chief.

