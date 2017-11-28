Ericsson Sees 1 Billion 5G Subscriptions by 2023

Ericsson AB (ERIC) expects that there will be one billion fifth-generation subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband by 2023, it said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

In the latest edition of its mobility report, the telecommunications-equipment company anticipates that fifth-generation, or 5G, networks will first be deployed in dense urban areas, covering more than 20% of the world's population by the end of 2023.

The first commercial networks based on 5G New Radio are set to go live in 2019, with major deployments from 2020, Ericsson expects. Early 5G deployments are foreseen in several markets, including the U.S., South Korea, Japan and China, it added.

5G mobile networks are the next generation of wireless systems that will bring faster data speeds and greater capacity that will allow the use of many more devices than the current 4G networks.

The 5G networks will also enable the expansion of the Internet of Things, allowing devices like household appliances, cars and industrial applications to connect to the internet.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping, @WSJNordics

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 05:02 ET (10:02 GMT)