On Our Radar

Devos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application

College Planning Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. Propelled by populist energy, President-elect Donald Trumpâs candidacy broke long-standing conventions and his incoming Cabinet embodies a sharp turn from the outgoing Obama administration. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. Propelled by populist energy, President-elect Donald Trumpâs candidacy broke long-standing conventions and his incoming Cabinet embodies ... a sharp turn from the outgoing Obama administration. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Expand

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says college students will soon be able to file their applications for federal student aid through a mobile app.

Continue Reading Below

Speaking Tuesday at a conference of student aid professionals in Orlando, Florida, DeVos pledged to make the financial aid process “modern, streamlined, more accessible and simply easier” for all.

DeVos says that today one can order food, get a ride home and even find a romantic partner on one’s phone, so the Free Application for Federal Student Aid should also be available in the same way.

Students and parents have long complained that the current FAFSA form is too long and cumbersome. The Senate committee overseeing education was holding a hearing on simplifying the process on Tuesday, shortly after DeVos’ speech.