Consumer Confidence Remains at a 17-Year High

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose again in November, hitting yet another 17-year high.

The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 129.5 in November from 126.2 in October. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a November reading of 124.0.

""Consumers' assessment of current conditions improved moderately, while their expectations regarding the short-term outlook improved more so, driven primarily by optimism of further improvements in the labor market, " said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers are entering the holiday season in very high spirits and foresee the economy expanding at a healthy pace into the early months of 2018."

November 28, 2017 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)