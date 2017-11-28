CIMB Group Third-Quarter Profit Rises 10.7%

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets, said its third-quarter profit rose 10.7%, driven by higher operating income and a better share of results from joint ventures.

Net profit climbed to 1.13 billion ringgit (US$274.92 million) from MYR1.02 billion a year earlier, the bank said. That was better than the MYR860.2 million mean estimate compiled by Eikon.

Revenue climbed 7.3% to MYR4.42 billion.

In a statement, CIMB Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said the bank maintains its cautiously optimistic outlook.

Shares of CIMB were 0.17% lower at MYR5.96 before the earnings release.

November 28, 2017 00:41 ET (05:41 GMT)