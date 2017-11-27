What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 27, 2017).

The number of people visiting U.S. stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday fell 4% from last year, while online purchases increased 18%.

Meredith has agreed to pay $18.50 a share in cash for Time, valuing the fabled New York publisher at $1.85 billion, in a bet on the future of the magazine industry.

Trump and his pick for acting director of the CFPB were sued by an appointee of the agency's departing chief, who sought to block the president.

Loan growth at banks is slowing, defying expectations of a banner year for financial institutions after last November's elections.

Powell is likely to sail through confirmation as Fed chairman with less partisan wrangling than previous nominees.

SoftBank is expected to proceed with an offer to buy billions of dollars worth of shares from Uber's stakeholders.

Ford CEO Hackett wants to focus on electric and driverless cars, but the auto maker's efforts are being hurt by safety-recall costs.

