Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices eased Monday, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producers including Russia are set to meet Thursday to discuss whether to extend cuts beyond their expiration in March 2018. Russia's position is considered the wild card to the outcome.

The countries have cut output since January in an effort to drain a glut in supply.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.3% to $63.29 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.7% at $58.55 a barrel.

"The only uncertainty is the form of cooperation between OPEC and Russia, " said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Saudi Arabia supports an extension.

"Russia has been dithering both on duration and even hinting at times the possibility of delaying a decision until next year when we have a better assessment of market fundaments," Mr. Tchilinguirian said.

Last week, Reuters reported that Russia's economy minister, Maxim Oreshkin, said the country's economic growth had been hurt by the production cut agreement.

Oil prices have surged to more than two-year highs in recent months, mainly on rising geopolitical tensions in key oil-producing countries including Iraq and Saudi Arabia, along with expectations of an extension to the production cuts.

Mr. Tchilinguirian said that as the oil price rises, Russia's currency appreciates, which reduces the external revenues of Russia in ruble terms, while there is also lower investment in a large segment of the economy.

Russia had agreed to cut around 300,000 barrels a day of production as part of the deal with OPEC.

"Anything other than an extension of the agreement would come as a big surprise and would trigger a massive price slide," Commerzbank said in a daily note.

Investors continued to monitor disruption to the Keystone pipeline carrying Canadian crude to the U.S. after a leak earlier this month. It is expected the reduced flow could cause a further fall in U.S. stocks in the Energy Information Administration's weekly update Wednesday.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.2% to $1.78 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $567.50 a metric ton, up $2.75 from the previous settlement.

