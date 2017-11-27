Fed's Dudley Remains Confident Inflation Will Eventually Rise

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he still expects that a very strong employment sector will help push inflation up over time.

Global Markets Fall Slightly, Though Japan Rises

Asia-Pacific stocks were lower following some overnight weakness in Europe and the U.S., though Japan turned higher.

Powell Seeks to Support Economy, Defend Fed Independence

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell would strive to support the economic recovery and defend the central bank's independence if confirmed as its next leader, he will tell a Senate panel Tuesday.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Rate Rise in 'Near Future' Is Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Monday appeared to express openness to raising rates when the U.S. central bank meets to set monetary policy next month.

Judge in CFPB Leadership Lawsuit Says He Will Act Quickly

The federal judge reviewing dueling claims over the interim leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday he would act quickly after the Trump administration responds to claims by an Obama-era official that she should be the one running the bureau.

Senators Seek Changes to Tax Bill as Busy Week Kicks Off

U.S. Senators on Monday began a frenzied week of meetings, negotiations and amendments as Republicans try to find 50 votes for their tax bill, the GOP's biggest domestic-policy priority.

U.S. Indicts Three Alleged Chinese Hackers

Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged cyberattacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Investors Find Little Value in Value Stocks, So Watch for the Rebound

The U.S. stock market is showing the biggest divergence between cheap and pricey stocks since the aftermath of the dot-com bubble, as investors chase the performance of companies with rising earnings.

Mexico Registered $2.07 Billion Trade Deficit in October

Mexico ran up a $2.07 billion trade deficit in October, more than double the shortfall in the year-earlier month as petroleum imports continued to rise, offsetting gains in shipments abroad of manufactured goods.

Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

