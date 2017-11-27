SoftBank to Offer to Buy Uber Shares at Roughly 30% Discount

SoftBank has told stakeholders in Uber that it will initially offer to buy shares at a nearly 30% discount to the company's most recent valuation of $68 billion.

Wells Fargo Bankers, Chasing Bonuses, Overcharged Clients

Employees say lofty rewards tied to revenue pushed foreign-exchange staff to ignore agreed-upon fees. Years of whispers were confirmed in a conference call.

Société Générale Plans to Cut Jobs, Bank Branches

Société Générale said it plans to book a EUR400 million fourth-quarter charge as it intends to eliminate up to 900 additional jobs amid a continuing restructure of its French retail bank network.

Tumblr CEO David Karp to Leave Blogging Site He Founded

Tumblr Chief Executive David Karp said he is stepping down from the blogging site he founded nearly 11 years ago.

Nordic Capital Said to Be Close to Deal for Ullink

European buyout firm Nordic Capital is close to acquiring Ullink from Hg Capital in a deal that could value the provider of electronic-trading software at around $650 million

German Political Limbo Settles EU Dispute Over Monsanto Weedkiller

A yearslong dispute among European Union nations, American corporations and environmental groups over a controversial weedkiller was settled Monday in a surprise move by Germany.

Illinois Sues Uber, Senators Ask for Answers

Uber Technologies is facing mounting pressure from regulators and lawmakers over the year-old data breach it disclosed last week that affected some 57 million riders and drivers.

AB InBev Unit Grupo Modelo to Build Brewery in Central Mexico

Grupo Modelo, the Mexican unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev and brewer of Corona beer, plans to invest $750 million in the construction of a major brewery in central Mexico.

Koch Brothers Get Dividend, No Board Rights in Meredith-Time Inc. Deal

Meredith accepted the financial backing of the billionaire Koch brothers for its pending purchase of Time because they offered the best terms and had no interest in running the business, Meredith's chief executive said.

U.S. Indicts Three Alleged Chinese Hackers

Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged cyberattacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

