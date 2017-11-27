Health Care Higher on Defensive Shift -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked up as traders rotated into defensive areas of the market.

High-risk biotech stocks were weak while steadier concerns such as health insurer Humana were among stock-market gainers.

The new chief executive of Israeli generic-drug making giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reshuffled leadership ranks and planned to combine its generic and specialty businesses as part of a turnaround plan.

November 27, 2017 17:42 ET (22:42 GMT)