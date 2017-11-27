Aviva to Announce More Than GBP1 Billion Share Buyback -The Times of London

Insurance company Aviva PLC (AV.LN) will return more than one billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to investors through a share buy-back program, the Times of London said.

--Chief Executive Mark Wilson is expected to reveal the repurchase program on its investor day on Thursday, Nov. 30, according to the Times.

--Mr. Wilson is also expected to announce the repayment of bonds and possibly small acquisitions, the Times said.

November 27, 2017 09:03 ET (14:03 GMT)