What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed to begin repatriating ethnic Rohingya Muslims who fled a crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Pope Francis, who has advocated for refugees and outreach to Muslims, begins a visit to Myanmar Monday.

Trump spoke with troops in Afghanistan, criticized his predecessor and poked fun at the media during his first Thanksgiving in office.

Lebanese Premier Hariri said he was suspending his resignation, rolling back a decision that had sparked a political crisis.

Argentina said a blast was detected near a missing submarine's last known position, leaving the crew's families grief-stricken.

The Hague tribunal found Ratko Mladic, a former Bosnian Serb general, guilty of genocide in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

Republican Rep. Barton of Texas said Capitol police have started an investigation into the release of a nude photograph of him.

Democrats are wary of a $20 million ad campaign funded by a California billionaire that calls for Trump's impeachment.

An Australian report calls for stronger ties with neighbors, a sign of concern about U.S. commitment to Asia and China's growing sway.

Global night light is getting bigger and brighter, blotting out the stars of the Milky Way for one-third of humankind, a study found.

