Shire plc Shire Plc : Block Listing Interim Review -2

TIDMSHP

Continue Reading Below

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Shire Sharesave Scheme

November 22,

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 167,532

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 4,012

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 163,520

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Shire Portfolio Share Plan

November 22,

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 360,742

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 90,208

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 270,534

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Employee Stock Purchase

Name of scheme: Plan

November 22,

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 237,698

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 237,698

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Long Term Incentive Plan

Name of scheme: 2015

November 22,

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 2,687,072

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 188,501

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 2,498,571

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Global Employee Stock

Name of scheme: Purchase Plan

November 22,

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 1,600,843

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 800,060

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 800,783

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Baxalta Exchange Awards

November 22,

Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 17,995,867

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 765,528

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 17,230,339

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Combined block listing in respect of the Shire Portfolio

Share Plan, the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

Name of scheme: and the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Period of return: From: July 7, 2017 To: November 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: N/A

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): 3,000,000

Shire Portfolio Share Plan: Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015: Nil

during period (see LR3.5.7G): Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 3,000,000

Amendment of Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017:

November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces that

the Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017, has been

amended to reflect the following:

The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Portfolio Share

Plan is amended from 405,083 to 408,873 and the balance not yet

issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 364,532 to 360,742.

The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Long Term

Incentive Plan 2015 is amended from 145,740 to 149,340 and the balance

not yet issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 2,690,672 to

2,687,072.

The full amended announcement is below.

May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Shire Sharesave Scheme

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 184,611

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 17,079

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 167,532

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Shire Portfolio Share Plan

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 769,615

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 408,873

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 360,742

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Employee Stock Purchase

Name of scheme: Plan

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 244,057

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 6,359

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 237,698

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Long Term Incentive Plan

Name of scheme: 2015

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 2,836,412

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 149,340

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 2,687,072

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Shire Global Employee Stock

Name of scheme: Purchase Plan

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 1,604,243

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 1,600,843

Name of applicant: Shire plc

Name of scheme: Baxalta Exchange Awards

November 23,

Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

previous return: 20,488,204

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

been increased since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for): Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G): 2,492,337

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted

at end of period: 17,995,867

Name of contact: Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant

Telephone number of contact: 01256 894000

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We

strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease

areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,

and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and

oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in

more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the

fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and

work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a

meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)