Shire plc Shire Plc : Block Listing Interim Review -2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Shire Sharesave Scheme
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 167,532
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 4,012
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 163,520
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Shire Portfolio Share Plan
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 360,742
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 90,208
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 270,534
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Employee Stock Purchase
Name of scheme: Plan
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 237,698
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 237,698
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Long Term Incentive Plan
Name of scheme: 2015
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 2,687,072
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 188,501
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 2,498,571
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Global Employee Stock
Name of scheme: Purchase Plan
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 1,600,843
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 800,060
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 800,783
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Baxalta Exchange Awards
November 22,
Period of return: From: May 23, 2017 To: 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 17,995,867
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 765,528
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 17,230,339
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Combined block listing in respect of the Shire Portfolio
Share Plan, the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
Name of scheme: and the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Period of return: From: July 7, 2017 To: November 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: N/A
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): 3,000,000
Shire Portfolio Share Plan: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015: Nil
during period (see LR3.5.7G): Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 3,000,000
Amendment of Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017:
November 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces that
the Block listing six monthly return released May 23, 2017, has been
amended to reflect the following:
The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Portfolio Share
Plan is amended from 405,083 to 408,873 and the balance not yet
issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 364,532 to 360,742.
The number of securities issued/allotted under the Shire Long Term
Incentive Plan 2015 is amended from 145,740 to 149,340 and the balance
not yet issued/allotted under this scheme is amended from 2,690,672 to
2,687,072.
The full amended announcement is below.
May 23, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Shire Sharesave Scheme
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 184,611
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 17,079
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 167,532
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Shire Portfolio Share Plan
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 769,615
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 408,873
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 360,742
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Employee Stock Purchase
Name of scheme: Plan
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 244,057
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 6,359
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 237,698
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Long Term Incentive Plan
Name of scheme: 2015
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 2,836,412
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 149,340
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 2,687,072
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Shire Global Employee Stock
Name of scheme: Purchase Plan
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 1,604,243
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 1,600,843
Name of applicant: Shire plc
Name of scheme: Baxalta Exchange Awards
November 23,
Period of return: From: 2016 To: May 22, 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
previous return: 20,488,204
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
been increased since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G): 2,492,337
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted
at end of period: 17,995,867
Name of contact: Sarah Rixon, Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact: 01256 894000
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the
fullest.
We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.
www.shire.com
