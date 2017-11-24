Saint-Gobain Seeks to Extend CEO's Contract by Four Years

France's Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.FR) said late Thursday that its board of directors will propose the extension of Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar's contract by four years at its next shareholders' meeting.
Mr. Chalendar joined the company in 1989 as a vice president and became its chief executive in 2007.
"I am extremely honoured by the Board of Directors' renewed confidence," Mr. Chalendar said. "If our shareholders approve the decision, I will continue to work with pride and enthusiasm."
The next shareholders' meeting will be held in June 2018.
