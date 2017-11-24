The S&P 500 Record Run No One Saw Coming

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks are on the verge of a level few thought they would see this year: 2600 on the S&P 500.

U.S. Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks headed toward weekly gains following a quiet stretch of trading. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Await OPEC Meeting

Oil prices edged higher in muted trade due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as falls in inventory and disrupted supply to the U.S. supported prices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Germany's SPD Softens Stance on Merkel Talks Amid Deadlock

Germany's Social Democrats said they would hold talks with other parties to discuss ways out of the political crisis, reducing the likelihood of imminent snap elections after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government collapsed.

CFTC Chief Works to Tweak, Not Decimate, Obama-Era Rules

J. Christopher Giancarlo moved to the top job at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this year from a minority commissioner's role, giving him a chance to push for changes on Obama-era derivatives regulations that he has criticized.

Mexican Economy Shrank in Third Quarter as Natural Disasters Hit

The Mexican economy contracted in the third quarter from the preceding period as a series of natural disasters affected services and oil production.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

From Ducks to Trucks, Ireland's Exporters Pivot for Brexit

Ireland, the European Union member with the greatest economic stake in the U.K.'s exit from the bloc-is preparing for Brexit, as the government offers aid and businesses diversify.

German Business Sentiment Hits Record High in November

German business sentiment surged to another record high in November, as companies upgraded their outlook for the months ahead, despite Germany's uncertain political situation.

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)