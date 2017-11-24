LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Export Sales Underwhelm Grain, Soybean Traders -- Market Talk

10:27 ET - Grain and soybean futures open mostly lower after US export sales largely fell short of expectations. The USDA said American exporters sold a total 903,600 metric tons of soybeans and 200,500 tons of wheat in the week ended Nov. 16, both below the range of prereport estimates. Corn sales of 1.106M tons were within expectations, as were soybean oil sales. Soybean meal sales beat estimates. CBOT January soybean futures fall 0.1% to $9.96 1/2 a bushel. December corn futures fall 0.1% to $3.44 3/4 while December wheat slides 1% to $4.18 1/2. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com ; @b_parkyn)

Delivery Hero Should Match Rivals' Momentum in 3Q Results: UBS -- Market Talk

1054 GMT - Delivery Hero should deliver "strong top line growth" when it reports on Monday, says UBS, given that competitors Just Eat and Takeaway.com have already reported strong revenue and order volume for the quarter. Investors will be particularly interested in the sales figures for Europe, where the "path to profitability" is a key concern, and MENA, which UBS sees as a test of the company's "ability to successfully execute in its markets, following a period of fast-paced acquisitions." With the HungryHouse sale now complete, investment priorities, such as acquisitions or increased marketing, are also of interest to UBS. Shares trade down 0.8% at EUR38.90. (sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com)

Hog Futures Rise, Cattle Stumble After Thanksgiving

Hog futures rose in a quiet session on Friday, strengthened by higher prices for physical hogs.

Cash prices for slaughter-ready pigs rose slightly this week, interrupting almost a month of losses. Meatpackers paid $56.65 per 100 pounds for hogs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the second-consecutive day of modest gains.

CME December live cattle futures fell 0.5% to $1.185 cents a pound.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Nov 24

All figures are on a per-head basis.

Date Standard Margin Estimated margin

Operating Index at vertically -

integrated operations

*

Nov 24 +$46.18 +$45.72

Nov 22 +$46.27 +$43.92

Nov 21 +$44.53 +$42.28

* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production.

A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals.

Beef-O-Meter

This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite

values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Beef

For Today Choice 113.9

(Percent of Year-Ago) Select 111.0

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose $1.98 per hundred pounds, to $210.99, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 79 cents per hundred pounds, to $187.85. The total load count was 82. Wholesale pork prices rose 84 cents, to $81.67 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

November 24, 2017 17:30 ET (22:30 GMT)