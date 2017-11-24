GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Underwhelming Export Sales Pressure Grain, Soybean Futures

Grain and soybean futures were down Friday as export sales fell short of expectations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold a total 903,600 metric tons of soybeans and 200,500 tons of wheat in the week ended Nov. 16, both below the range of pre-report estimates.

Wheat futures fell to the lowest point in more than 10 weeks. December-dated contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade slid 1.7% to $4.15 3/4 a bushel.

CBOT January soybean futures fell 0.4% to $9.93 1/4 a bushel.



AkzoNobel to Invest EUR10 Million at Sweden Plant

AkzoNobel NV (AKZA.AE) on Friday said that it will invest 10 million euros ($11.9 million) at its Kvarntorp plant in Sweden to expand production capacity for chelated micronutrients, which are essential minerals used in the agricultural market.

The investment will help the Dutch chemicals company meet growing demand for micronutrients, particularly in regions with poor soil conditions, it said.



Hog Futures Rise, Cattle Stumble After Thanksgiving

Hog futures rose in a quiet session on Friday, strengthened by higher prices for physical hogs.

Cash prices for slaughter-ready pigs rose slightly this week, interrupting almost a month of losses. Meatpackers paid $56.65 per 100 pounds for hogs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the second-consecutive day of modest gains.

CME December live cattle futures fell 0.5% to $1.185 cents a pound.

