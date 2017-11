ENI will drill two exploratory wells for gas off Cyprus in the next two months, the company's CEO Claudio Descalzi said, reports Associated Press.

--Mr. Descalzi said the Italian oil-and-gas company is confident that significant gas deposits could be found offshore of Cyprus, which is largely unexplored, AP says.

November 24, 2017 09:06 ET (14:06 GMT)