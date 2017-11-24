On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, November 24 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 625,100 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,725 13,920 13,655 13,800 13,685 115 367,944 219,306

Mar-18 14,050 14,085 13,995 14,045 13,845 200 720 158

Apr-18 14,010 14,060 14,010 14,035 14,020 15 4 92

May-18 14,180 14,370 14,135 14,265 14,155 110 241,402 211,392

Jun-18 14,180 14,510 14,135 14,310 14,140 170 594 648

Jul-18 14,310 14,375 14,310 14,345 14,185 160 14 1,182

Aug-18 14,445 14,445 14,445 14,445 14,305 140 2 1,078

Sep-18 14,490 14,660 14,435 14,570 14,490 80 14,384 25,928

Oct-18 14,490 14,690 14,445 14,580 14,490 90 30 18

Nov-18 14,645 14,710 14,645 14,665 14,545 120 6 22

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

