China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, November 24 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 625,100 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,725 13,920 13,655 13,800 13,685 115 367,944 219,306
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Mar-18 14,050 14,085 13,995 14,045 13,845 200 720 158
Apr-18 14,010 14,060 14,010 14,035 14,020 15 4 92
May-18 14,180 14,370 14,135 14,265 14,155 110 241,402 211,392
Jun-18 14,180 14,510 14,135 14,310 14,140 170 594 648
Jul-18 14,310 14,375 14,310 14,345 14,185 160 14 1,182
Aug-18 14,445 14,445 14,445 14,445 14,305 140 2 1,078
Sep-18 14,490 14,660 14,435 14,570 14,490 80 14,384 25,928
Oct-18 14,490 14,690 14,445 14,580 14,490 90 30 18
Nov-18 14,645 14,710 14,645 14,665 14,545 120 6 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 24, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)