Bayer's Amikacin Inhale Fails to Meet Objectives in Phase 3 Trial

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said on Friday that Amikacin Inhale, an integrated drug-device combination being tested in patients with a type of pneumonia, failed to meet the primary objective in a phase 3 trial.

Continue Reading Below

The trial was studying Amikacin Inhale in intubated and mechanically ventilated patients with Gram-negative pneumonia. In the study, Amikacin Inhale failed to demonstrate superiority over the placebo and therefore did not meet either the primary or secondary objectives of the trial. Amikacin Inhale is a drug-device combination product that combines a specially formulated version of the antibiotic amikacin with an inhalation system developed by Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to deliver the drug to the patient's lungs.

The Amikacin Inhale program is being developed through a collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)