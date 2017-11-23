Zurich Insurance to Increase Impact Investments to $5 Billion

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN.EB) said Thursday that it plans to expand its impact investing portfolio commitment to $5 billion, more than doubling its original target of $2 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The Swiss company said it would expand its impact investments, which it defines as profitable investments that can have a social or environmental impact.

The asset classes the company wants to invest in include green bonds--which fund projects aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change or help communities facing such effects--and social and sustainability bonds aimed at tackling other social issues.

Earlier this year, Zurich said it had achieved its target of investing $2 billion in green bonds.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 23, 2017 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)