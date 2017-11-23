On Our Radar

Rome Prosecutor Orders Seizure of ENI Refinery Equipment

By Nathan Allen Features Dow Jones Newswires

ENI SpA (ENI.MI) on Wednesday said the Rome prosecutor's office had ordered the seizure of oil-product measurement devices from several of its Italian refineries and storage facilities.

The seizure forms part of a wider probe led by Italian authorities into alleged tax evasion amounting to about 10 million euros ($11.8 million).

ENI denied any wrongdoing and said it would request to continue using the equipment in order to avoid production halts at its refineries.

The state-controlled oil major operates five refineries in Italy, which in 2016 produced around 21.6 million metric tons of refined products.

