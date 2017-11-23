Rome Prosecutor Orders Seizure of ENI Refinery Equipment

ENI SpA (ENI.MI) on Wednesday said the Rome prosecutor's office had ordered the seizure of oil-product measurement devices from several of its Italian refineries and storage facilities.

Continue Reading Below

The seizure forms part of a wider probe led by Italian authorities into alleged tax evasion amounting to about 10 million euros ($11.8 million).

ENI denied any wrongdoing and said it would request to continue using the equipment in order to avoid production halts at its refineries.

The state-controlled oil major operates five refineries in Italy, which in 2016 produced around 21.6 million metric tons of refined products.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 23, 2017 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)