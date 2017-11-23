Rome Prosecutor Orders Seizure of ENI Refinery Equipment

ENI SpA (ENI.MI) on Wednesday said the Rome prosecutor's office had ordered the seizure of oil-product measurement devices from several of its Italian refineries and storage facilities.
The seizure forms part of a wider probe led by Italian authorities into alleged tax evasion amounting to about 10 million euros ($11.8 million).
ENI denied any wrongdoing and said it would request to continue using the equipment in order to avoid production halts at its refineries.
The state-controlled oil major operates five refineries in Italy, which in 2016 produced around 21.6 million metric tons of refined products.
November 23, 2017 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)