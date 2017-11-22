Tech Down as Traders Take Profits -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders took profits in the richly valued stocks ahead of a long weekend.

At least three European government agencies are scrutinizing how Uber Technologies handled a major data breach last year. Ride-hailing app Uber said Tuesday that it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach that affected 57 million accounts.

Facebook said it plans to tell millions of users who liked or followed any of the 290 Facebook and Instagram pages created by Russian actors that they were ensnared in an alleged misinformation campaign around the U.S. presidential election last year.

Broadcom's $105 billion gambit to acquire Qualcomm could face regulatory resistance even if Qualcomm's shareholders come around to the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Salesforce.com was weak after the provider of software and services to business clients forecast growth short of some analysts' expectations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)