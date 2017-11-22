Global Stocks Drift Following Rally

The S&P 500 drifted Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as the broad index hovered just around 2600.

U.K. Makes Sharp Cuts to Economic Growth Forecasts

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond presented gloomier forecasts for the economy, in a budget address to Parliament that earmarked an extra $3.97 billion over the next two years to prepare for the country's departure from the EU.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell in October

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in October, a setback for manufacturers experiencing solid growth in demand this year.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Pulled Back in November

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment pulled back in November but remained high, a sign of still-solid economic optimism headed into the holiday shopping season.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decline Heading into Holiday Season

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest signal the labor market is on strong footing heading into the end of the year.

Banks Mustn't Set Up Shells if They Want to Retain EU Access, Say Officials

European financial officials reiterated that banks and insurers shouldn't expect to set up letterbox firms in the European Union if they want to retain access to the bloc post-Brexit.

Hang Seng Index Tops 30000 for First Time in a Decade

Hong Kong's main stock index surged past 30000 for the first time in 10 years, as a wave of Chinese buying and a surge in shares of tech giant Tencent Holdings propelled the market through its latest milestone.

Oil Extends Gains on Hopes of Inventories falling

Oil prices rose on the back of supply restrictions in North America and falling U.S. inventories.

China Tries to Damp Microloan Explosion

In its latest attempt to restrain the fast-evolving fintech sector, Beijing directed local governments to stop licensing providers of online microloans and to prohibit their operating outside the province where they are registered.

