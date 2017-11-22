Exxon, Shell, BP to Join Forces to Cut Emissions From Natural Gas

Continue Reading Below

Exxon Mobil plans to join with other big energy companies in an effort to reduce pollution from natural gas production, said people familiar with the matter.

P&G Says Still Reviewing Razor-Thin Proxy Vote

Procter & Gamble said it is continuing to review the official tally of the hotly contested proxy contest with activist Nelson Peltz but hasn't decided whether to formally challenge the results, which showed the company lost by a thin margin.

Venezuela Detains Four U.S. Citizens for Alleged Corruption at Citgo

Four of the six Citgo Petroleum executives arrested in Caracas Tuesday for alleged corruption are U.S. citizens, a company official said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Deere Earnings Helped by Equipment Demand

Deere & Co. easily beat quarterly sales and profit expectations and predicted continued improvement in sales of its agricultural machinery next year.

Uber Reveals Data Breach and Cover-up, Leading to Two Firings

Uber Technologies on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts last year.

Rockwell Automation Rejects New Offer From Emerson

Rockwell Automation rejected a third takeover offer from Emerson Electric, saying the unsolicited proposal undervalued the company and that Rockwell is better off on its own.

A Broadcom-Qualcomm Deal Would Face a Regulatory Minefield

Broadcom's $105 billion gambit to acquire Qualcomm faces challenges not only in winning over shareholders but in navigating a host of potential roadblocks from regulators.

China Tries to Damp Microloan Explosion

In its latest attempt to restrain the fast-evolving fintech sector, Beijing directed local governments to stop licensing providers of online microloans and to prohibit their operating outside the province where they are registered.

Trump Takeaway on Tech: Enforcement Over Regulation

With its lawsuit against the AT&T-Time Warner deal and plan to roll back net-neutrality rules, the administration is fleshing out a regulatory approach: Instead of the Obama administration's adoption of bright-line rules, it is stressing the enforcement of longstanding laws and regulations.

Meg Whitman's Latest Turn Signal

Hewlett Packard shareholders should be used to the fact by now that Meg Whitman sometimes changes her mind. That doesn't always work out too badly.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)