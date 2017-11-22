Industrials Up Marginally After Weak Factory Orders -- Materials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation rose, but only just, after a weak durable-goods orders report.

Orders for long-lasting factory goods decreased 1.2% in October from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $236 billion, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Farm machinery maker Deere shares rose after its quarterly profit topped Wall Street expectations and as it said demand in North America would bounce back in 2018 after a long slide related to low commodity prices and a glut of used equipment.

Rockwell Automation rejected a third takeover offer from Emerson Electric, saying the diversified manufacturer's unsolicited proposal undervalued the maker of factory-automation machinery.

