China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 22 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 520,622 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,365 13,460 13,270 13,365 13,220 145 330,630 244,842

Mar-18 13,610 13,610 13,545 13,570 13,445 125 12 732

Apr-18 - - - 13,700 13,700 0 0 90

May-18 13,820 13,935 13,730 13,835 13,690 145 180,838 192,812

Jun-18 14,075 14,075 13,800 13,850 13,685 165 82 1,110

Jul-18 13,885 13,950 13,850 13,895 13,825 70 28 1,186

Aug-18 13,980 14,040 13,980 14,020 13,905 115 10 1,080

Sep-18 14,190 14,265 14,095 14,185 14,015 170 9,014 23,888

Oct-18 14,220 14,220 14,220 14,220 14,180 40 2 22

Nov-18 14,240 14,340 14,240 14,290 14,180 110 6 22

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

