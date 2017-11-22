China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 22 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 520,622 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,365 13,460 13,270 13,365 13,220 145 330,630 244,842
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Mar-18 13,610 13,610 13,545 13,570 13,445 125 12 732
Apr-18 - - - 13,700 13,700 0 0 90
May-18 13,820 13,935 13,730 13,835 13,690 145 180,838 192,812
Jun-18 14,075 14,075 13,800 13,850 13,685 165 82 1,110
Jul-18 13,885 13,950 13,850 13,895 13,825 70 28 1,186
Aug-18 13,980 14,040 13,980 14,020 13,905 115 10 1,080
Sep-18 14,190 14,265 14,095 14,185 14,015 170 9,014 23,888
Oct-18 14,220 14,220 14,220 14,220 14,180 40 2 22
Nov-18 14,240 14,340 14,240 14,290 14,180 110 6 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 22, 2017 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)