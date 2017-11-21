FCC Plans to End Net Neutrality in Win for Cable, Wireless Firms

Federal regulators outlined plans for dismantling Obama-era rules requiring equal internet access, clearing the way for service providers to offer new options and creative pricing.

U.S. Stocks Hit Records on Tech Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all notched fresh records Tuesday, as shares of Apple and other technology companies pushed stocks higher.

'Good Progress' In Nafta Talks

Negotiators working to redraw Nafta said they made "good progress" at talks this week, even though big gaps remain between the U.S., Mexico and Canada over the Trump administration's broader vision for overhauling the pact.

U.S. Recommends Tariffs of Up to 50% on Washing-Machine Imports

Federal trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool Corp. and other U.S. manufacturers.

FDIC: U.S. Banks Have 'Another Solid Quarter'

U.S. banks reported "another solid quarter" of revenue, profits, and loan growth for the three months ended Sept. 30, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said.

Tech Rally Goes Global, Powering Stock Indexes to Fresh Records

Shares in technology companies are outpacing other sectors this year by the widest margin since the height of the dot-com era, with a handful of key players dictating how markets are performing around the world.

Home Sales Remained Sluggish in October

Existing-home sales increased 2% in October from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.48 million, but sales dipped 0.9% from a year earlier, the second consecutive decline on an annual basis.

Oil Rises Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures gained Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting next week of major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

Bull Market Has Long Memory of Bearish Times

The dark days of the global financial crisis cast a long shadow over a key stock-market measure.

Fed Changes Quorum Rules as It Deals With Vacancies

The Federal Reserve is planning for ways its seven-person board of governors can operate with multiple vacancies, as the Washington-based body could have as few as three members come February

