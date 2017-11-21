Chicago Fed Index Rises for October from Production

Economic growth in the U.S. rose in October from the previous month, helped by an increase in production.

Tech Boom Creates New Order for World Markets

Shares in technology companies are outpacing other sectors this year by the widest margin since the height of the dot-com era, with a handful of key players dictating how markets are performing around the world.

Bitcoin Is Creeping Into Real Estate Deals

The real-estate industry is taking its first steps in adopting cryptocurrencies and the technology that backs them in what could eventually produce important changes in the way property is bought and sold.

New Venture Funds Thrive as More Investors Put Money in Tech

Silicon Valley is bursting with fledgling venture-capital funds as cash continues to flow despite persistent worries that startups have generally returned little in profits.

Global Stocks Advance, U.S. Futures See Positive Open

Global shares advanced Tuesday, with U.S. futures suggesting a positive open, European stocks reversing early losses to push higher and Asian indexes mostly closing with gains.

Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures held gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting by major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

BOE Officials Point to Further Rate Rises to Battle Inflation

A group of Bank of England officials said they expect to gently raise interest rates further in the next couple of years to keep a lid on inflation.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

November 21, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)