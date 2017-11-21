Meg Whitman to Step Down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO

Meg Whitman will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise early next year, the company said Tuesday.

CBS, PBS Sever Ties With Charlie Rose

CBS fired veteran broadcast journalist Charlie Rose after reports of allegations of sexual harassment that the media company called "extremely disturbing and intolerable."

U.S. Recommends Tariffs of Up to 50% on Washing-Machine Imports

Federal trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool Corp. and other U.S. manufacturers.

Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems Abandon Merger Talks

Akzo Nobel and U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems have abandoned their merger talks after failing to reach an agreement on terms around structuring the deal and other issues.

Iranian Charged With Hacking HBO, Taking 'Game of Thrones' Scripts

Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against an Iranian national, accusing him of hacking into HBO's computer network, stealing unreleased scripts of "Game of Thrones" and then threatening to leak them publicly.

Fake-Ad Operation Used to Steal From Publishers Is Uncovered

Adform says it discovered a fraud scheme that could have been stealing upward of $500,000 a day by 'spoofing' publisher websites.

Head of Disney's Pixar Studios to Take Leave After Apologizing

John Lasseter-the senior creative executive for both Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation-said he was taking a leave of absence and that he was sorry for making some Pixar personnel 'disrespected or uncomfortable'.

Higher Costs Extend Campbell's Sales Decline

Campbell Soup said higher costs and a dispute with a major customer hurt results and extended a yearslong sales slide as the company struggles to diversify beyond canned soup.

Maybe Bitcoin Isn't Untouchable at J.P. Morgan After All

J.P. Morgan weighs helping clients trade bitcoin futures, despite CEO Jamie Dimon's criticism of the cryptocurrency.

Under Armour Footwear Chief Peter Ruppe to Depart

The head of Under Armour Inc.'s footwear business is leaving, the latest in a series of senior executive departures as the sportswear company struggles with slowing sales of its apparel and sneakers.

