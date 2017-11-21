Higher Costs Extend Campbell's Sales Decline

Campbell Soup said higher costs and a dispute with a major customer hurt results and extended a yearslong sales slide as the company struggles to diversify beyond canned soup.

Iranian Charged With Hacking HBO, Taking 'Game of Thrones' Scripts

Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against an Iranian national, accusing him of hacking into HBO's computer network, stealing unreleased scripts of "Game of Thrones" and then threatening to leak them publicly.

U.S. Recommends Tariffs of Up to 50% on Washing-Machine Imports

Federal trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool Corp. and other U.S. manufacturers.

CBS, PBS Sever Ties With Charlie Rose

CBS fired veteran broadcast journalist Charlie Rose after reports of allegations of sexual harassment that the media company called "extremely disturbing and intolerable."

Under Armour Footwear Chief Peter Ruppe to Depart

The head of Under Armour Inc.'s footwear business is leaving, the latest in a series of senior executive departures as the sportswear company struggles with slowing sales of its apparel and sneakers.

Fake-Ad Operation Used to Steal From Publishers Is Uncovered

Adform says it discovered a fraud scheme that could have been stealing upward of $500,000 a day by 'spoofing' publisher websites.

After Toshiba Share Sale, Activist Investors Gain Influence

Toshiba's plan to sell $5.3 billion of new shares to overseas funds secures its future but will likely lead to demands for further cost-cutting, unit sales and governance reforms from activist investors.

Hong Kong Tribunal Rejects HSBC Appeal, Upholds Record Fine

A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday upheld the bulk of a fine imposed on a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC that would be the largest ever meted out by Hong Kong's securities regulator.

Dish Drops Some CBS Channels Ahead of Big Football Weekend

CBS channels went dark for some Dish Network subscribers overnight as a pricing dispute between the companies dragged on, potentially leaving more than two million customers without access to NFL and college-football coverage on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Eli Lilly Bets Big on Insulin-Delivery Devices

Eli Lilly, one of the biggest makers of insulin, has been planning a risky new business venture: making the high-tech devices that deliver insulin to diabetes patients.

