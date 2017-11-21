Industrials Up on Tax Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for tax legislation. U.S. trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool and other U.S. manufacturers. After years of decline alongside grain prices, the market for farm machinery is strengthening, according to one brokerage. Rising industry-wide sales of large farm tractors and harvesting combines in October prompted analysts at brokerage Robert W. Baird to boost their price target for farm-equipment maker Deere, as reported earlier.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 21, 2017 16:26 ET (21:26 GMT)