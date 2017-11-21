Health Care Up on Biotech Strength -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as biotechnology stocks continued their recent rebound. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund rose 0.7%, paring losses after falling more than 10% from its September peak. Eli Lilly, one of the biggest makers of insulin, is exploring production of the high-tech devices that deliver the hormone to diabetes patients, The Wall Street Journal reported.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 21, 2017 16:27 ET (21:27 GMT)