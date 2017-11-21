EDF Notified of Some Quality-Control Defects in Fuel Rods

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said on Tuesday that there have been quality-control problems in testing some of the fuel rods at its French nuclear sites.

The company said its supplier, Areva SA, was unable to show that it had properly carried out quality control to prove that the rods were leak tight.

The problems, however, haven't caused any disruption in operations, the state-controlled utility said.

Specifically, EDF said 14 of the 2.6 million rods used in France's nuclear sites had been affected, including three currently in use at the Golfech 2, Flamanville 1 and Cattenom 3 nuclear reactors in France. The remaining 11 aren't installed in reactors, it said.

