Shire Appoints Thomas Dittrich as Chief Financial Officer

Biopharmaceutical company Shire PLC (SHP.LN) said Monday that Thomas Dittrich will assume the role of chief financial officer and become an executive member of its board of directors, as well as a member of its executive committee effective early 2018.

Mr. Dittrich is currently CFO and a member of the executive committee at Sulzer AG (SUN.EB), a Swiss industrial engineering and manufacturing company, and will join Shire following a transition period from his current employer.

Shares at 1332 GMT trade down 116 pence, or 3.15%, at 3,562.50 pence.

November 20, 2017 08:49 ET (13:49 GMT)