If There Is a Bubble, It's in Bitcoin
If the markets are at a top, bitcoin has scaled the highest peak, rising more than 700% this year and powering through multiple sharp corrections.
GOP Steams Ahead With Tax Overhaul
Republicans are powering tax overhaul plans through Congress with remarkable speed, having departed town for a Thanksgiving recess Friday after important victories in the Senate and House.
Treasury Calls for Overhaul of Systemically Important Bar
The Treasury Department report sends a strong signal that firms such as MetLife, Prudential Financial and BlackRock can worry less about strict rules from Washington.
Wells Fargo Executive Fired After Remarks on Regulators
Wells Fargo fired its head of consumer lending because of disparaging remarks he made about the regulatory system, highlighting the tense environment as the lender sorts through a variety of regulatory probes.
Why It Has Been So Hard to Win the Spinoff Trade
Corporate spinoffs such as Ferrari, from Fiat Chrysler, and PayPal, from eBay, have a well-documented history of outperforming the market. But the few funds that invest exclusively in spinoffs haven't.
China Moves to Tackle Asset-Management Risks
China drew up plans to streamline oversight of asset-management products sold by financial institutions, a move aimed at reining in risk and putting an end to practices that take advantage of regulatory loopholes.
Bitcoin Erases Losses, Snaps Back to Nearly $8,000
The price of bitcoin surged Friday to a record near $8,000, erasing the sharp pullback last weekend in a stretch that is volatile even by the digital currency's standards.
Emerging Market Bonds Falter as Investors Rush to the Exits
Emerging market bonds are showing signs of stress, fresh evidence that investor interest in some of the world's riskiest debt may be cooling down after a long rally.
Two Weeks of Frenzied Negotiations Led to Bank-Relief Deal
Moderate Democrats worked with the GOP on a plan to roll back the Dodd-Frank law, marking the first significant bipartisan agreement to relieve small and regional lenders from a number of restrictions.
The Tax Proposals That Are Most Likely to Pass in Washington
Lawmakers in the House and Senate have separate tax-overhaul bills with a multitude of differences, but the similarities between them are a good indicator of what will pass.
