Michelin to Sell 40% of Stake in Anhui Warrior Joint Venture

France's Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (ML.FR) said Monday that it had reached an agreement to sell 40% of its shares in the Chinese joint venture Double Coin (Anhui) Warrior Tire Co.

Michelin said it would sell 30% of its stake to Shanghai Huayi Group Corp. Ltd. (600623.SH), while Double Coin Tire Group Co. would purchase the remaining 10%.

None of the parties disclosed financial details of the transaction.

Michelin established the joint venture in 2011 in partnership with the Huayi Group and the Double Coin Group to develop the Warrior tire brand in China.

November 20, 2017 07:39 ET (12:39 GMT)