Material Stocks Flat Ahead Of Data - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers were flat as traders hedged their bets ahead of economic data later in the week. The euro was weaker against the dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said efforts to forge a coalition government were foundering, raising the prospect that Germany would rerun a recent election. Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, was also reeling from political uncertainty after a surprisingly weak showing in Sunday's presidential election from former president and pro-business conservative Sebastian Pinera, who will now face a run-off. Mining and trading giant Glencore said it would reshuffle the board of a Congo unit as Canadian regulators launched an investigation into allegations of bribery. Canada's Ontario Securities Commission, or OSC, the country's biggest regional securities regulator, opened an investigation into the governance practices of the Glencore unit, Katanga Mining, which is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 20, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)