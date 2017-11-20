Industrials Shares Rise On Tax-Cut Optimism - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from tax-cut legislation. Volvo Cars said it has agreed to supply Uber Technologies with a fleet of 24,000 self-driving taxis beginning in 2019, one of the first and biggest commercial orders for such vehicles. General Electric shares were flat after The Wall Street Journal reported that a reshuffling of the industrial conglomerate's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt.
