Health Care Down As Senate Negotiations Continue - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as Senate negotiations on a tax-bill provision that would repeal the health-insurance mandate continued. Shares of Swiss biotech giant Roche Holding surged after two key drugs, one an immunotherapy-based cancer treatment and the other a hemophilia drug, showed promise in clinical trials. Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley cut their rating on Cardinal Health, saying it was one of the many health-care companies who had "profit at risk" from Amazon.com's incursion into the sale of pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment.
rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 20, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)