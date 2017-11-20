On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 20 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 476,104 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,315 13,450 13,180 13,320 13,315 5 342,166 259,524

Mar-18 13,450 13,525 13,450 13,500 13,520 -20 24 734

Apr-18 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,700 13,625 75 2 90

May-18 13,765 13,905 13,650 13,785 13,765 20 126,224 175,650

Jun-18 13,760 13,850 13,760 13,805 13,780 25 36 1,096

Jul-18 13,850 13,850 13,850 13,850 13,835 15 2 1,190

Aug-18 14,085 14,085 14,010 14,060 13,955 105 6 1,078

Sep-18 14,125 14,225 14,020 14,115 14,120 -5 7,638 22,658

Oct-18 - - - 14,180 14,155 25 0 24

Nov-18 14,245 14,245 14,235 14,240 14,280 -40 6 16

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

