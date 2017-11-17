Valero Reports Flaring at Refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported flaring Friday morning at its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
"Flaring will be visible at Valero's West Plant for the next several hours," the refinery said on Corpus Christi's community alert line, without providing further details about operations.
Valero's 293,000-barrel-a-day Corpus Christi refinery includes a West and East plant.
