Shell's Long-Standing Head of Crude Trading Quits -Reports

Royal Dutch Shell's Vice-President of Global Crude Oil Trading & Supply Mike Muller has stepped down after 29 years with the company, Reuters reports.

--Mr. Muller, one of the world's most powerful oil traders, relinquished his role with immediate effect and will leave Shell at the end of the year, Reuters says.

--Mark Quartermain, head of refined products trading at Shell, has been appointed Vice President Trading and Supply Crude with effect from Dec. 1, according to Reuters.

November 17, 2017 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)