ECB's Draghi Upbeat on Economy but Insists Stimulus Still Needed

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered a glowing report card on the eurozone's economic recovery, arguing that growth is likely to continue as companies and individuals increase spending and investment.

Global Equities Lower After Bumpy Week

Global markets edged lower, with the momentum in stocks stalling and the dollar down as investors were tracking political developments in Washington.

Oil Climbs on OPEC Hopes

Oil prices ticked up after a week of losses, boosted by fresh signs that Saudi Arabia plans to back an extension of OPEC's deal to curb global production.

Asia's Bond Market Hits a Rough Patch

A trio of canceled bond sales and weakening investor demand for emerging-market junk bonds are pointing to new strains in Asia's credit markets, after a strong rally earlier this year.

Junk Bond Outflows Surge Following Market Selloff

Investors pulled money out of global junk-bond funds at a near record pace over the past week, amid steep losses in the high-yield market.

House Backs GOP Tax-Overhaul Bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, backing a plan that would lower the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

Financial Conditions Are Loosest Since 1994

The Federal Reserve keeps lifting rates, but financial conditions keep getting looser. A measure of conditions, which looks at how easily money and credit flow the through economy via financial markets, is at its loosest since January 1994

Mueller Issued Subpoena for Trump Campaign Documents

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team in mid-October issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's campaign requesting Russia-related documents from more than a dozen top officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Fed's Williams Favors Gradual Rise of Rates Over Coming Years

San Francisco Fed Chief John Williams said Thursday he still favors gradually raising short-term interest rates over coming years and looks forward to discussing the matter with his colleagues at their meeting next month.

U.K. Faces Hurdles on Path to a Free-Trade Era

British leaders envision a free-trade bonanza from Brexit, but they confront some thorny challenges in just keeping the global trade benefits Britain already enjoys as a European Union member.

November 17, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)