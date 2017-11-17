Eurozone's Current-Account Surplus Widened to EUR37.8 Billion in September

-The euro area's current-account surplus widened in September to 37.8 billion euros ($44.51 billion) from EUR34.5 billion in August, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

?In the year to ?September, the eurozone's cumulative surplus fell to ?3.2?% of gross domestic product from ?3.4% a year earlier.?

The current-account balance is a broad measure of an economy's international financial position. The data are adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects.

