Wal-Mart Shares on Track to Close at All-Time High

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) are on track to close at an all-time high Thursday after the company reported the strongest U.S. sales in years. Wal-Mart has focused on improving its grocery business and has ramped up efforts to let shoppers order groceries online. Shares are up 8.5% to $97.44 in late-morning trading and are the best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (austen.hufford@wsj.com ; @austenhufford)
November 16, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)